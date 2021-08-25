Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

