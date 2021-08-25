Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $405,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 329.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 375.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 761,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

