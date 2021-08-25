Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $863,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

