SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 4,004 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $813,092.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

SITM traded down $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. 160,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,767. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $214.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,889.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

