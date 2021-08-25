Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $2,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $12,412,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

