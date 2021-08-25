SmartKey Hits One Day Volume of $933,625.00 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and approximately $933,625.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartKey has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00781400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00101835 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

