Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPO. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

