Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Trading Down 0.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.75. 22,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 142,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

