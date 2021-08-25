Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $909,695.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00155977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.78 or 1.00328868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01037776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06570351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

