Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 751,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 199,959 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.