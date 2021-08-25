SparkPoint Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $38.73 million and $969,579.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.71 or 0.00777897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00099153 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,700,139 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

