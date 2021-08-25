Spheroid Universe Hits 1-Day Volume of $239,766.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $239,766.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00126991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,933.75 or 0.99807345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01026546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.07 or 0.06569826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars.

