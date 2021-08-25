Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 8.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.81.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

