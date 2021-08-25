SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 520 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 92.5% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 28,254 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $347,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.