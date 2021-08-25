SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

ALL opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.38.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

