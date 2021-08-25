SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

