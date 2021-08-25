SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

SNN opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

