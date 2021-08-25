SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

