St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,800. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

