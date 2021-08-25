St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The stock has a market cap of $458.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

