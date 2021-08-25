St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

KR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 309,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,979. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

