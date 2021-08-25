St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 88,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,276. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.