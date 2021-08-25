St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 59 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

