St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 78 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. 143,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,768. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

