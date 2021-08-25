Standard Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $773,377.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $773,377.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00155977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.78 or 1.00328868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01037776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06570351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

