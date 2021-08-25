Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK) Shares Up 2.9%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.61. 1,043,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,843,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,044,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $5,981,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,263,000.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

