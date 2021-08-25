Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 13,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

