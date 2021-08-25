Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 888,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

