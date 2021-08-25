State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells $828,140.40 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STFC stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.38.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

