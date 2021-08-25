stETH (Lido) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $209.33 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $209.33 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,001,068 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

