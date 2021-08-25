STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.37

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 14271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

