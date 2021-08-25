Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $393.17

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 393.17 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 59097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on STCK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £792 million and a PE ratio of 28.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.