Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 674 put options on the company. This is an increase of 987% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,821,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after buying an additional 747,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

