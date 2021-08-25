Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 16,332 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,357. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

