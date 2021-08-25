Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. 503,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

