Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $531,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

REGN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $669.18. 604,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $674.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

