Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,811 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 198.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 703,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

Separately, Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

