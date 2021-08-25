Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.82. The company had a trading volume of 181,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

