Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $90,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 181,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

