Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.