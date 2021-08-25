Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

