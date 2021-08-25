Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.33 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Strong has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $413.16 or 0.00851961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00124220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00156349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.26 or 1.00034455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.66 or 0.01034444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.24 or 0.06524812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.