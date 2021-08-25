Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

