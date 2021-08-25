Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 697,037 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 772.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lyft worth $47,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 30.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lyft by 28,996.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

