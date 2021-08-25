Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $51,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -739.67 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.