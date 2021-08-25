Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.37 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

