Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 274,099 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

