Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Cousins Properties worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

