Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 139,895 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $46,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.