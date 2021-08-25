Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $53,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 320,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.