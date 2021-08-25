Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

